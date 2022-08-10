Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport will no longer have a direct flight from Escanaba to Detroit starting this fall.

Beginning in September, passengers heading to Detroit from Escanaba will have a connecting flight at Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County.

The Delta County Airport is an Essential Air Service (EAS) airport. EAS is a contract between the Department of Transportation (DOT) to subsidize airlines to provide air service to rural communities. Skywest has been the Delta County Airport’s EAS air carrier for many years.

These changes are not unique to the Delta County Airport, as Skywest has been enacting similar changes to local airports throughout the Upper Peninsula, Northern Lower Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin, the Delta County Airport said in a press release Wednesday.

The airport recognizes that these changes may present difficult operational challenges, and affect the service provided to the community. The Delta County Airport’s top priorities are ensuring convenience, reliability, and the safety of our passengers, the release stated.

