Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport will no longer have a direct flight from Escanaba to Detroit starting this fall.

Beginning in September, passengers heading to Detroit from Escanaba will have a connecting flight at Pellston Regional Airport in Emmet County.

The Delta County Airport is an Essential Air Service (EAS) airport. EAS is a contract between the Department of Transportation (DOT) to subsidize airlines to provide air service to rural communities. Skywest has been the Delta County Airport’s EAS air carrier for many years.

These changes are not unique to the Delta County Airport, as Skywest has been enacting similar changes to local airports throughout the Upper Peninsula, Northern Lower Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin, the Delta County Airport said in a press release Wednesday.

The airport recognizes that these changes may present difficult operational challenges, and affect the service provided to the community. The Delta County Airport’s top priorities are ensuring convenience, reliability, and the safety of our passengers, the release stated.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Downtown Mackinac Island
E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island
Unemployment
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Delta Airlines flight to Detroit picks up passengers at Sawyer International Airport on Monday.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

Latest News

LP Building Solutions, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., is an international leader in...
LP Building Solutions expands in Dickinson County, creates 50 new jobs
Memorial Park Bathing Beach in Menominee closed due to high E.coli levels
Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday, Aug 5th with its staff and board members of the...
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
LWV describes voting as the most democratic right Americans have
League of Women Voters urges eligible voters to register