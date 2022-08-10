Renovations to be made at Ishpeming’s Mather Inn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Within the last week, new ownership has been finalized and rooms are now being renovated for short-term rentals at the Mather Inn.

One of the new co-owners Bill Anderson says he wants to invite the community to use the building more once it’s finished. Anderson said he has even talked to the local high school about hosting their prom at the Mather Inn’s banquet hall.

“It feels incredible, this building is a really big piece of Ishpeming, we can’t wait to get started on opening it up to the public,” Anderson said.

But before opening up, Anderson said there will be plenty of necessary talks with officials. Anderson said he has already hired local businesses to get the building in top shape.

“We hired U.P. Engineers and Architects as our engineers and we hired G E Builders out of Negaunee as our contractors and the first step is to get the building occupancy permits through the Marquette County Building Inspector,” he said.

After those talks, Anderson said the top two floors will then be open for rent. Talks are also happening with Cognition Brewery’s Owner Jay Clancey. Anderson said the brewery is an important facet of the historical building.

“The building itself is synonymous with Cognition Brewery. So without one you don’t have the other, that’s how we feel. We have a meeting I believe next week that we are going to be talking to Jay and his attorney to get the lease finalized,” Anderson said.

In a phone interview with TV6, Clancey said he is looking forward to working with the new owners on a lease renewal. Anderson said the tentative time frame he wants the building to be open is by the end of this year.

