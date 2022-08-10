Redeemer Lutheran Church throws block party in Marquette Township

Celebrating with floats at block party
Celebrating with floats at block party(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a Lutheran parish in Marquette Township is celebrating its block party after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Redeemer Lutheran Church hosted the event with various activities, floats and food for attendees. Emergency responders like the fire department and law enforcement were also invited to join the celebrations. The Lead Pastor of the parish, Chad Ott said the event is about celebrating the community.

“It helps us come together as a church by looking for volunteers to put this on, but then also to connect with the people we live with here in Marquette. We share this community and we share the good news of Jesus in kind of a non-threatening way,” Ott said.

Ott went on to say he was happy to see the community come out for the event this evening.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Downtown Mackinac Island
E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island
Unemployment
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Delta Airlines flight to Detroit picks up passengers at Sawyer International Airport on Monday.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

Latest News

Fentanyl
‘It is sad’: Dickinson County detective says meth, fentanyl cases are on the rise
Tesla signs deal with proposed Minnesota mining project.
Talon Metals to explore 400K acres in UP for nickel
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
Tentative look at room at Mather Inn
Renovations to be made at Ishpeming’s Mather Inn