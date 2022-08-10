Redeemer Lutheran Church throws block party in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday a Lutheran parish in Marquette Township is celebrating its block party after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Redeemer Lutheran Church hosted the event with various activities, floats and food for attendees. Emergency responders like the fire department and law enforcement were also invited to join the celebrations. The Lead Pastor of the parish, Chad Ott said the event is about celebrating the community.

“It helps us come together as a church by looking for volunteers to put this on, but then also to connect with the people we live with here in Marquette. We share this community and we share the good news of Jesus in kind of a non-threatening way,” Ott said.

Ott went on to say he was happy to see the community come out for the event this evening.

