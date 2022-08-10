Randy Miller wins Marinette County Sheriff race.

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Randy Miller has defeated Chris Lesperance with a final tally of 5,398 votes to 1,696 votes following the Wisconsin primary election held on Tuesday.

Since there is no democratic candidate running, Miller will now replace current Sheriff Jerry Suave who is retiring at the end of his term in January, following 38 years of service.

