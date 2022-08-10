Perseid meteor shower to be visible in the UP this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A meteor shower will be visible in the U.P. this weekend.

The Perseid meteor shower returns every year in mid-August. It is one of the most popular meteor showers because people can see upwards of 100 meteors an hour. The shower has already started its gradual build-up, but it peaks this Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service says that a full moon could affect visibility.

“The moon is actually going to be full, so it’s going to provide quite a bit of light in the sky,” said Matt Zika, National Weather Service meteorologist. “You’ll still be able to see the brightest meteors, but the bright light from the moon probably will limit the viewing to some degree compared to the last couple of years.”

For the best view, find a dark place with few clouds and look up.

