Palmer library accepting donations for school supplies

On August 22 and 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. students will be able to pick out the supplies donated at the Richmond Township Library.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A library in Palmer is hoping to ease the financial burden for students in the area.

The Richmond Township Library is gathering school supplies until August 21. This is their fifth year holding the event.

They have drop-off locations at the Richmond Township Library, Township Office, Township Community Club and the Cade.

All school supplies are welcome such as pencils, notebooks or backpacks.

“Last year, I had a little girl and she got this backpack and it was full of emojis on the fabric and she filled it with the supplies,” Richmond Township Library Director Jan St. Germain said. “She was literally dancing around outside because she was so excited.”

On August 22 and 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. students will be able to pick out the supplies donated at the Richmond Township Library.

