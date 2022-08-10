Memorial Park Bathing Beach in Menominee closed due to high E.coli levels

(WCAX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Memorial Park Bathing Beach is closed until further notice, due to high levels of E.coli, according to the city of Menominee’s Facebook page.

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties staff will continue to monitor and sample the bathing beach until E.coli levels have fallen to acceptable levels. PHDM will notify the city with acceptable sample results so beach-goers can return.

