Marquette organization helps teachers with back-to-school supplies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As educators are preparing for the start of the school year many of them are facing increased costs of supplies.

Marquette organization MC Squared in the Classroom is helping teachers make sure they have the supplies they need to make the school year a success.

“MC Squared in the Classroom was inspired by the back-to-school season,” Marquette County Cares Coalition Coordinator Ashley Gleason said. “Educators began sharing their Amazon Wishlist online and we started to realize our community had a huge need for classroom extras. Often times up to 95% of the time teachers are using their own money to provide these kinds of services to make the classroom an engaging space, and we knew we could help.”

The first-year program is funded by year-round fundraising efforts through the MC Squared program.

Marquette educators can apply for the funds through their website.

“This is our pilot adventure this is the first time we are offering that,” Gleason said. “We just saw the need in the community and really wanted to reach out and help our educators. We are hoping this can be an annual event and we encourage everyone to hit up our google form and apply for that assistance.”

Meijer is trying to help ease the burden on educators as well.

It is offering a 15% discount for teachers all year round and additional deals on cleaning supplies, shoes and children’s apparel.

“The teachers spend a lot out of their own pocket, and it impacts and takes away from what they can spend on their own children,” Meijer Store Director Jessica Danlies said. “That coupon is going to be able for them to use to get a little more saving for their families and their needs while they are using some of that out-of-pocket expense to support their classrooms.”

Visit the MC Squared in the Classroom Google form to apply for funding, or visit Meijer’s website to view their back-to-school educators discount program.

