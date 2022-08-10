MARESA holds meeting to discuss youth wellness

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is working for youth wellness.

Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) held a Youth Wellness Community Task Force meeting Wednesday. It works to improve mental, physical, social, emotional, and behavioral health in youth.

The task force meets every 90 days to discuss how to help youth in the community. Members then make a 90-day plan to execute their ideas. The task force is made up of organizations and community members such as educators, law enforcement, and healthcare providers.

Organizers say people in the community have been very helpful.

“We’re very fortunate to live in a community that offers so many people that are willing to come together and help ensure our youth are off to the best possible start,” said Dr. Greg Neyen, MARESA superintendent.

The next Youth Wellness Community Task Force meeting will be on November 8 at the Holiday Inn from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

