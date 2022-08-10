Man ruins, steals positive affirmation signs from Marquette business

Sign at Swick in Marquette
Sign at Swick in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Maggie Duly and Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swick Home Services in Marquette took to Facebook last week to share their experience with recent property destruction.

The business said they purchased six affirmation signs from a group looking to spread kindness in the community.

“We put these signs up about a week ago and after the first night of being up, all six were down and gone. I dug around the bushes and in the tall grass around the building and stuff and was able to find most of them and put them back up, we reported the information to the police and the police are addressing it,” said Rick Gilles, Swick Plumbing & Heating president.

A man walked up and down the sidewalk along their building and removed every single sign — some he just tore the sign off and others he took. They have the man on camera and have turned the footage over to the police.

Swick said in a second Facebook post on Tuesday this week that they will continue to put signs up even if they’re taken down.

