Houghton’s Omega House holds summer community concert fundraiser

Musicians provided music from a wide variety of genres, and all proceeds go to supporting residents at the House.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Omega House held its annual summer concert fundraiser this evening at Saint Peter and Paul Lutheran Church.

Over 100 people turned out for this year’s concert, which was made up of musical artists from around the area. Genres included jazz, folk, light opera, and pop provided by singers and musicians of all ages.

“It has been going on for over a decade now,” said Omega House Executive Director Michael Lutz. “And it is made up of local talent and performers, so it’s a great way to showcase the talent we have here in the Copper Country.”

All proceeds from the concert go toward the upkeep of residents at the Omega House. An ongoing Harvest Raffle fundraiser was also at the concert, which goes to help out residents. Prizes for the raffle include fender guitars, original artwork, and the grand prize of a two-night stay for three couples at the Keweenaw Castle in Allouez.

“Those proceeds will go towards our general budget in helping future Omega House residents afford the full cost to stay there,” continued Lutz.

Winners of the raffle will be revealed on November 17th. For more information, click here.

