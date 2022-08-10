Golden Hour Soirees creates luxury picnic dates in Marquette
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leave the prep work out of your next date night.
Sopheari Mork of Golden Hour Soirees will set you up with a picture-perfect picnic display, customized to your liking.
Mork discusses pricing, options, and what’s included in her soirees.
You can book a Golden Hour Soiree by contacting Sopheari on Instagram @goldenhoursoirees.
