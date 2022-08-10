Golden Hour Soirees creates luxury picnic dates in Marquette

A luxury beach picnic setup by Golden Hour Soirees.
A luxury beach picnic setup by Golden Hour Soirees.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Leave the prep work out of your next date night.

Sopheari Mork of Golden Hour Soirees will set you up with a picture-perfect picnic display, customized to your liking.

Introducing Sopheheari Mork of Golden Hour Soirees.

Mork discusses pricing, options, and what’s included in her soirees.

Sopheari Mork explains what's included in her Golden Hour Soiree picnics.

You can book a Golden Hour Soiree by contacting Sopheari on Instagram @goldenhoursoirees.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Downtown Mackinac Island
E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island
Unemployment
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Delta Airlines flight to Detroit picks up passengers at Sawyer International Airport on Monday.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

Latest News

LP Building Solutions, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., is an international leader in...
LP Building Solutions expands in Dickinson County, creates 50 new jobs
Memorial Park Bathing Beach in Menominee closed due to high E.coli levels
Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday, Aug 5th with its staff and board members of the...
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
LWV describes voting as the most democratic right Americans have
League of Women Voters urges eligible voters to register