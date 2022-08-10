Front to bring slightly cooler air

A weak front will pass across the area today. An isolated shower could pop up along this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll bring slightly cooler air with winds becoming a bit more breezy out of the northwest. High pressure will move in to the region tomorrow through Friday. This keeps conditions quiet through the end of the work week. This week a few waves of energy will trigger scattered showers at times.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Thursday: Sunny and cooler

>Highs: Mid 60s to upper 60s north, low 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

