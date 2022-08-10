‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him

Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.(elisalocci/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 35-year-old man was killed in a freak accident when he was buried underneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida, officials said.

Detectives with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week. They believe the man was resting underneath a sand dune while taking video of a sunrise, but the dune collapsed and trapped him underneath.

An early morning beachgoer discovered a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand and called for help.

Investigators said it appears the man died hours earlier from asphyxia after being trapped underneath the sand.

No foul play is suspected, and the sheriff’s office is calling the death a tragic accident.

Hutchinson Island is located on the east coast of Florida, about 55 miles north of West Palm Beach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Downtown Mackinac Island
E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island
Unemployment
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Delta Airlines flight to Detroit picks up passengers at Sawyer International Airport on Monday.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

Latest News

FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
Memorial Park Bathing Beach in Menominee closed due to high E.coli levels
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs veterans health bill that marks a personal victory for the president