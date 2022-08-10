Feeding America mobile food pantry stopping at K.I. Sawyer Wednesday

Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry will be stopping at K.I. Sawyer Wednesday August 10.

Food distribution will begin at 12:00p.m.; it will be located at the corner of Avenue C and Third Street. This is a drive through event, and it requested that those picking up food please remain in their vehicles.

