Feeding America mobile food pantry stopping at K.I. Sawyer Wednesday
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America mobile food pantry will be stopping at K.I. Sawyer Wednesday August 10.
Food distribution will begin at 12:00p.m.; it will be located at the corner of Avenue C and Third Street. This is a drive through event, and it requested that those picking up food please remain in their vehicles.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.