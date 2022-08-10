Escanaba School’s $1.2M construction to be completed by August 29

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While students were out for the summer, Escanaba Area Public Schools has worked hard with several construction projects.

Washington School, an elementary school that hasn’t been open in 24 years is being torn down to be a space for the whole community.

“We used it for storage but at the same time, not having it there gives a lot of kids that are in this neighborhood a bigger place to play. More things to do,” said Coby Fletcher, the superintendent at Escanaba Area Public Schools.

The site will become new parking and will allow for a new bus lane along 16th Street.

“Just provide a much safer environment as well as provide the parents a nice opportunity to drop off and pick up on the other side of the building,” said Scott Peterson, director of operations for Escanaba Area Public Schools.

There will also be added green space for recess, and for the community.

“There may be a few other things that we do with that space to enhance recess. It’s important to have fun,” said Fletcher.

Washington School isn’t the only place seeing construction this summer.

This parking lot and the tennis courts at the junior/senior high school are also getting a facelift.

“They actually just put down the first layer of pavement yesterday and they’ll put down the final layer of pavement and line starting tomorrow,” said Peterson.

Construction for both projects started when school got out at the beginning of June. The goal is to complete most of it by August 29 – when classes begin.

The total cost for projects at both locations is about $1.2 million, including a $300,000 donation for the tennis courts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.