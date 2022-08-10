Dickinson County non-profit organization builds pocket garden

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Norway helped build a “pocket park” downtown Wednesday.

The project was hosted by the non-profit organization Fireflies, a counseling center for families and children. The project was funded through a grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation. It will further the organization’s mission of connecting people to the community.

“We have a lot of community activities, support groups, and today we have a playgroup going on and a community build project. We also offer connection for families, particularly with small children,” said Brittany Anderson, Fireflies owner & founder.

The pocket garden will be completed by next week and will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. CT until noon.

