Dickinson County non-profit organization builds pocket garden

The project was hosted by the non-profit organization Fireflies, a counseling center for families and children.
Volunteers gathered with their families to play and help build the pocket garden
Volunteers gathered with their families to play and help build the pocket garden(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members in Norway helped build a “pocket park” downtown Wednesday.

The project was hosted by the non-profit organization Fireflies, a counseling center for families and children. The project was funded through a grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation. It will further the organization’s mission of connecting people to the community.

“We have a lot of community activities, support groups, and today we have a playgroup going on and a community build project. We also offer connection for families, particularly with small children,” said Brittany Anderson, Fireflies owner & founder.

The pocket garden will be completed by next week and will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. CT until noon.

