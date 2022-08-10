Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holding annual ride and check presentation this weekend
Upper Michigan Today episode 93
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Viking Octantis finally makes its way to Houghton, the U.P. Honor Flight cycle team took off for a two-day journey, and e-bikes are banned from parts of Mackinac Island.
Plus... The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is gearing up for its annual ride-in.
The motorcycle parade leaves from the Little Lake V.F.W. at noon and will arrive at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans around 12:30. The association will present the Jacobetti Home with a check before the public joins for a barbecue.
The ride-in costs $20 to participate and all proceeds will all proceeds going to the Jacobetti Home.
For more events this weekend, Steve and Tia share what’s up in Upper Michigan.
