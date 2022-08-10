Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holding annual ride and check presentation this weekend

Upper Michigan Today episode 93
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association on Upper Michigan Today.
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Viking Octantis finally makes its way to Houghton, the U.P. Honor Flight cycle team took off for a two-day journey, and e-bikes are banned from parts of Mackinac Island.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day Wednesday, August 10.

Plus... The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is gearing up for its annual ride-in.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association talks about its upcoming annual ride-in and check presentation.

The motorcycle parade leaves from the Little Lake V.F.W. at noon and will arrive at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans around 12:30. The association will present the Jacobetti Home with a check before the public joins for a barbecue.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association talks about the purpose of its annual ride-in.

The ride-in costs $20 to participate and all proceeds will all proceeds going to the Jacobetti Home.

For more events this weekend, Steve and Tia share what’s up in Upper Michigan.

Upper Michigan Today shares what's up this weekend in Upper Michigan.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

