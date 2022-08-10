Annual Quincy Mine Hoist Association Rock Swap draws enthusiasts

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Quincy Mine Hoist Association held its annual Rock Swap event on Wednesday outside the mine’s hoist building.

U.P rocks and minerals of all kinds could be found lining the tables of dozens of vendors, from native copper and silver to agates and gemstones. As the name implies, rocks could be traded for others or could be purchased from vendors.

“We have vendors covering A to Z, whatever you need,” said Rock Swap Organizer Dale Hartmann. “Any rock you want, we have it.”

Hartmann also noted how geologically unique the U.P is to have such a wide variety of formations.

“We’ve got over 800 basalt loads, so we’ve been heated up over 800 times,” continued Hartmann. “And we’ve got over 50 conglomerate loads, which means we’ve been underwater over 50 times, so we’re a very unique geological area.”

Money earned from the tables is donated to the Association for the upkeep of the mine area and its activities, such as tours of the mine itself.

Another mineral-related event, the 2022 Gem and Mineral Show, will be hosted by the Copper Country Rock and Mineral Club from Friday to Sunday this week. It will start at 1 p.m. at the Houghton Elementary School.

