8 cyclists ride 200 miles for UP Honor Flight

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cyclists riding for the U.P. Honor Flight are halfway through their journey from Iron Mountain to St. Ignace.

The eight cyclists received a large send-off from atop Pine Mountain at sunrise on Wednesday as they set out to ride 200 miles in two days.

“It reminds me about all the people that care about our veterans,” said John Jamar, U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team Member. “They took the time early in the morning to come out here and share an event that draws attention to what veterans have done for us and what we can do back for them.”

Each rider is wearing a different jersey representing the military branches, those missing in action, and fallen heroes. They are raising money for the U.P. Honor Flight.

“Most of the fundraising is quite incremental,” Jamar said. “It is nice to get publicity to remind people that the U.P. Honor Flight is out there.”

Two Vietnam veterans in attendance, Gary Johnson and Peter Haepers were on the U.P. Honor Flight in May.

“It was an experience I am glad I took advantage of,” Johnson said.

Neither Johnson nor Haepers had ever been to Washington D.C. before to see the memorials. The trip allowed them to meet other veterans.

“It was like a bonding experience. All of the veterans would loosen up and talk about their experiences,” Haepers said.

For Johnson and Haepers, who are both Vietnam veterans, seeing the Vietnam wall was an emotional experience.

“It makes you feel what all of those guys must have gone through to get their names on the wall,” Johnson said. “Plus, there are veterans that we know with their names on the wall. So, it has a big impact on Vietnam veterans.”

The goal of the ride is the fundraise enough money to send an entire honor flight to D.C. A link to donate to the honor flight can be found here.

