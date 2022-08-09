Upper Peninsula experiencing lack of foster care

How to become a foster parent with Child and Family Services of the U.P.
Foster homes stock image.
Foster homes stock image.(MGN)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now there’s a lack of foster homes in the Upper Peninsula.

The executive director of Child and Family Services of the U.P. (CFSUP) Sara Miller and child welfare specialist Courtney Joffee explain what this means for our area’s youth.

Child and Family Services of the Upper Peninsula explain of the great lack of foster homes in the U.P.

Miller and Joffee uncover the misconceptions surrounding foster care and explain the steps to becoming a foster parent.

Child and Family Services of the Upper Peninsula explains how to become a foster parent.

Find more information about CFSUP at www.cfsup.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Lake Linden ‘suspicious’ fire under investigation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Pictured here is a Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office personal watercraft, or PWC.
2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County
Unemployment
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan

Latest News

A photo of a Niagara Police Car
High police presence Monday night in Niagara, WI
Child and Family Services of the U.P. on the TV6 Morning News.
Child and Family Services of the Upper Peninsula pt 2
Child and Family Services of the Upper Peninsula on the TV6 Morning News.
Child and Family Services of the Upper Peninsula pt 1
Marquette City Commission Meeting
Marquette applying to be EV smart community