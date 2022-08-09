Upper Peninsula experiencing lack of foster care
How to become a foster parent with Child and Family Services of the U.P.
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now there’s a lack of foster homes in the Upper Peninsula.
The executive director of Child and Family Services of the U.P. (CFSUP) Sara Miller and child welfare specialist Courtney Joffee explain what this means for our area’s youth.
Miller and Joffee uncover the misconceptions surrounding foster care and explain the steps to becoming a foster parent.
Find more information about CFSUP at www.cfsup.org.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.