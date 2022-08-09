Steve Asplund shows how to make peanut butter banana bread
Upper Michigan Today episode 92
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette is taking steps to become a greener city, Sawyer International Airport is dropping one of its Detroit flights, Munising hopes to alleviate the housing shortage, and the U.P. sees a significant lack of foster homes.
Plus... Steve Asplund shares his peanut butter banana bread recipe.
The recipe calls for:
1 1/2 C MASHED RIPE BANA
1/3 C PLAIN FAT-FREE YOGURT
1/3 C CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
3 TABLESPOONS MELTED BUTTER
2 LARGE EGGS
1/2 GRANULATED SUGAR
1/2 PACKED BROWN SUGAR
1 1/2 C ALL-PURPOSE FLOUR
1/4 C GROUND FLAXSEED
3/4 TSP BAKING SODA
1/2 TSP SALT
1/2 CINNAMON
1/8 TSP ALLSPICE
BAKE FOR 1 HOUR 5 MINUTES AT 350F.
And finally... it’s National Book Lovers Day. Tia puts Steve’s knowledge of popular novels to the test.
