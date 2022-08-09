Steve Asplund shows how to make peanut butter banana bread

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette is taking steps to become a greener city, Sawyer International Airport is dropping one of its Detroit flights, Munising hopes to alleviate the housing shortage, and the U.P. sees a significant lack of foster homes.

Plus... Steve Asplund shares his peanut butter banana bread recipe.

The recipe calls for:

1 1/2 C MASHED RIPE BANA

1/3 C PLAIN FAT-FREE YOGURT

1/3 C CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

3 TABLESPOONS MELTED BUTTER

2 LARGE EGGS

1/2 GRANULATED SUGAR

1/2 PACKED BROWN SUGAR

1 1/2 C ALL-PURPOSE FLOUR

1/4 C GROUND FLAXSEED

3/4 TSP BAKING SODA

1/2 TSP SALT

1/2 CINNAMON

1/8 TSP ALLSPICE

BAKE FOR 1 HOUR 5 MINUTES AT 350F.

And finally... it’s National Book Lovers Day. Tia puts Steve’s knowledge of popular novels to the test.

