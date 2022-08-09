Steve Asplund shows how to make peanut butter banana bread

Upper Michigan Today episode 92
Tia and Steve make banana bread on Upper Michigan Today.
Tia and Steve make banana bread on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Marquette is taking steps to become a greener city, Sawyer International Airport is dropping one of its Detroit flights, Munising hopes to alleviate the housing shortage, and the U.P. sees a significant lack of foster homes.

Upper Michigan Today shares news of the day Tuesday, August 9.

Plus... Steve Asplund shares his peanut butter banana bread recipe.

Steve Asplund shares his peanut butter banana recipe on Upper Michigan Today.

The recipe calls for:

1 1/2 C MASHED RIPE BANA

1/3 C PLAIN FAT-FREE YOGURT

1/3 C CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER

3 TABLESPOONS MELTED BUTTER

2 LARGE EGGS

1/2 GRANULATED SUGAR

1/2 PACKED BROWN SUGAR

1 1/2 C ALL-PURPOSE FLOUR

1/4 C GROUND FLAXSEED

3/4 TSP BAKING SODA

1/2 TSP SALT

1/2 CINNAMON

1/8 TSP ALLSPICE

BAKE FOR 1 HOUR 5 MINUTES AT 350F.

Steve and Tia show you how to make peanut butter banana bread on Upper Michigan Today.

And finally... it’s National Book Lovers Day. Tia puts Steve’s knowledge of popular novels to the test.

It's National Book Lovers Day. Tia Trudgeon quizzes Steve Asplund on his knowledge of popular novels.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

