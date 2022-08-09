Smokey Bear celebrates 78th birthday

Smokey Bear and his birthday cake. Photo via Smokey Bear's Facebook.
Smokey Bear and his birthday cake. Photo via Smokey Bear's Facebook.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Smokey Bear’s 78th birthday.

Created in 1944, the Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires.

Darley Newman, host of Travels with Darley on PBS, and representatives from the USDA Forest Service hosted a birthday party for the beloved bear. They swapped stories about Smokey and even answered questions from the public on Facebook Live.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says Smokey’s message is as pertinent today as it was in 1944.

“In Michigan, nine out of ten wildfires are caused by humans in one way or another,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “Everything from vehicles and railroad trains to debris burning and campfires or people smoking. There are a lot of ways that people can prevent forest fires.”

Remember, only you can prevent wildfires.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Lake Linden ‘suspicious’ fire under investigation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Pictured here is a Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office personal watercraft, or PWC.
2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County

Latest News

Car aficionados came to Ishpeming annual Buzz the Gut car show.
Buzz the Gut returns to Ishpeming this Saturday
The next fundraiser will be in September
Menominee community supports seven-year-old with leukemia
Dogs are not allowed outside vehicles on Presque Isle.
MPD reminds pet owners that dogs are not allowed at Presque Isle Park
Marquette Police Department
MPD reminds people to report suspicious activity