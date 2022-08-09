Perfect U.P. summer day ahead

High pressure is the big weather maker today. It’s produced clear skies, and calm conditions overnight leading to some patchy fog along the Wisconsin state line and lows in the 40s for many spots. Otherwise, we continue with sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will be a little warmer today. A front moves through the region tomorrow. Behind it, we’re looking at cooler conditions on Thursday. A weak disturbance is expected this weekend with scattered showers.

Today: Morning patchy fog in the south. Then, sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s west, upper 70s to low 80s east

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s central

Thursday: Sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s north, low to mid-70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

