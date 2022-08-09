NMU hosts use of force training at Harden Hall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU hosted use of force training Tuesday at Harden Hall with help from Georgia-based group Command Presence.

Command Presence president, John Bostain, gave a presentation about law enforcement use of force tactics and the laws surrounding the use of force. The group gives presentations across the county about issues pertaining to law enforcement. Around 15 officers attended the event at NMU from around the U.P.

“I’m hoping officers get the tools to enhance the knowledge that they already have. They are already doing a good job,” Bostain said. “I always hope that I can give them some information that will help them make the best decision possible in use of force incidents.”

Bostain says he will be back at NMU in the fall to offer another presentation about community and officer engagement.

