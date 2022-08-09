Multiple roads to close for 23rd Annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple roads throughout Marquette County will be temporarily closed starting the morning of Aug. 13 for Ore to Shore.

CITY OF NEGAUNEE

Croix Street:

Closed to traffic from Owassa St. to Birch St., 6 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Baldwin Avenue / North Road:

Baldwin Ave. and North Rd. will have traffic controls from Croix St. / Baldwin Ave. intersection to 1/2 mile north of Kivela Rd. from 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. to allow the race to travel north on North Rd. Traffic will be controlled on North Rd. during this time period. Slight delays may be possible during this time period.

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP

North Road:

North Rd. from the Negaunee Rod & Gun Club and northbound for 3/8 mile will have traffic controls in place from 10:30 am - 12:45 pm. Bicycle traffic will be entering the road from the west, traveling southbound on North Rd., and exiting to the east. Slight delays may be possible during this time period.

Kivela Road:

Traffic controls in place at the North Rd. / Kivela Rd. intersection from 8:45 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. Slight delays may be possible during this time period.

DOWNTOWN NEGAUNEE

The following city streets will be closed to traffic and posted as “NO PARKING” from approximately 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Iron Street:

From Silver St. to Tobin St. and Division St. to Tobin St.

Division Street:

From Iron St. to Rail St.

Rail Street:

From Division St. to Ann St.

Ann Street:

From Healy St. to New Buffalo Rd.

New Buffalo Road:

From Ann St. to Carlson Rd.

Rolling Mill Road:

Racers will cross Rolling Mill Rd. from approximately 9:45 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Business M-28:

Traffic controls will be in place at the snowmobile trail crossing west of Jackson Park from 9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. to allow the riders to cross the road. Delays during this time period can be expected.

Hoist Road:

Bicycle traffic will be entering Hoist Rd. from the west and traveling along to Co. Rd. 510 from 9:15 a.m. - 9:55 a.m. and again from 10:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m. Please watch for cyclists.

County Road 510:

Traffic controls will be in place at the Hoist Rd. / Co. Rd. 510 intersection from 9:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and again from 10:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. to allow bicycle traffic to turn north onto Co. Rd. 510 from Hoist Rd. Delays can be expected during these time periods.

Bicycle traffic will be traveling north along Co. Rd. 510 from Hoist Rd. for approximately 4 miles from 9:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

CITY OF ISHPEMING

Malton Road:

Traffic controls will be in place at the IOHT/snowmobile trail crossing from 9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. to allow the riders to cross the road. Delays during this time period can be expected.

DOWNTOWN ISHPEMING

The following city streets will have traffic controls in place from approximately 9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Delays can be expected during this time period.

7th Street:

Bicycle traffic crosses at the snowmobile crossing between New York St. and Bigelow St.

Hematite Drive:

All cross streets from 3rd St. to Lake St. to allow bicycle traffic to travel west along Hematite Dr.

Lakeshore Drive:

Bicycle traffic crosses just north of the snowmobile crossing just north of the Carpet Specialists

Washington Street:

Bicycle traffic crosses at the snowmobile trail crossing just north of the UPPCO facility

Cooper Lake Cutacross Road:

Bicycle traffic crosses at the railroad crossing

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP

Woodland Drive @ powerlines:

Traffic controls will be in place from 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. to allow bicycle traffic to cross from the east. Slight delays can be expected during this time period.

N. Westwood Drive @ powerlines:

Traffic controls will be in place from 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. to allow bicycle traffic to cross from the north. Slight delays can be expected during this time period.

CR585 from N. Westwood to CR GH:

Traffic controls will be in place from 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. to allow bicycle traffic to cross from the north. Slight delays can be expected during this time period.

Deer Lake Road @ powerlines:

Traffic controls will be in place on Deer Lk Rd, 3 miles north of Cooper Lake Rd. from 10:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. to allow bicycle traffic to cross from the west. Slight delays can be expected during this time period.

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP

Forestville Trail (Co. Rd. HT):

Please use extreme caution if you must travel this road as bicyclists will be utilizing this road from 9:40 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Forestville Road:

Traffic controls will be in place from 9:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. near the railroad tracks. Traffic will be limited to one lane (south) for 50 meters near the railroad tracks. Slight delays may be possible during this time period.

CITY OF MARQUETTE

Powder Mill Road:

Closed at County Road 550 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hawley Street:

Traffic controls will be in place from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the railroad crossing 1/8 mile west of Lakeshore Blvd. to allow bicycle traffic to cross Hawley St. Delays can be expected during this time period.

Wright Street:

Closed from Presque Isle Street to Lakeshore Blvd from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pine Street:

Closed from Fair Ave. to Lakeshore Blvd. from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

