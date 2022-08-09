MPD reminds pet owners that dogs are not allowed at Presque Isle Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Although Presque Isle is a beautiful park for a walk, the Marquette Police Department would like to remind folks to leave their dogs at home.

Dogs are not allowed outside of vehicles on Presque Isle. MPD says that dogs are loud, make a mess, and increase traffic on the island. Dogs also affect wildlife in the area.

“There’s a lot of wildlife here,” said Captain James Finkbeiner, Marquette Police Department Captain. “There are a lot of deer, geese, ducks, and a lot of other animals. Dogs being on the island becomes an issue. Even if it’s on a leash, it kind of takes away from the surroundings. Being off-leash, of course, we’ve had issues with dogs chasing wildlife.”

Dog owners typically get a warning when they bring their dogs to Presque Isle, but can get a ticket if the problem persists.

