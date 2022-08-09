MPD reminds people to report suspicious activity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A human trafficking scare has some Marquette residents on edge.

A Marquette mother posted on Facebook that her daughter and a friend were approached by a woman asking the young girls for personal information. Police investigated and luckily, the woman was only trying to recruit the girls for a sewing class.

The unorthodox recruiting is not illegal, but the story is a good reminder to report anything suspicious to the police.

“Don’t give out any personal information or any type of contact information if you don’t feel comfortable with the person,” said Christopher Aldrich, Marquette Police Department detective. “Report it to an adult or to law enforcement if you feel that the situation needs to be looked into further.”

Police are investigating a man who was reportedly approaching kids and asking for personal information, but declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing. The MPD would like to make it clear that human trafficking is not on the rise in Marquette, but it is still good practice to report anything suspicious to the police.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.