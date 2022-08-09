Mostly sunny summer stretch through Friday

Mostly clear skies stretch throughout much of the work week -- with isolated shower chances Wednesday as the southern tier of an Ontario-based system brushes the U.P. The chance for widespread showers comes this weekend as a Northern Plains front stirs in a warm and humid airmass to Upper Michigan.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild

>Lows: 50s to 60s (cooler inland)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated shower and isolated thunderstorm south; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool; north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Around 80

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: Around 80

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

