Mostly sunny summer stretch through Friday
Isolated pop-up showers Wednesday then mostly sunny through Friday as a dry airmass fills the U.P.
Mostly clear skies stretch throughout much of the work week -- with isolated shower chances Wednesday as the southern tier of an Ontario-based system brushes the U.P. The chance for widespread showers comes this weekend as a Northern Plains front stirs in a warm and humid airmass to Upper Michigan.
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild
>Lows: 50s to 60s (cooler inland)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with an isolated shower and isolated thunderstorm south; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool; north winds 10 to 20 mph
>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler near Lake Superior)
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms
>Highs: Around 80
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms; warm and humid
>Highs: Around 80
Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers and mild
>Highs: 70
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 70s
