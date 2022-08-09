Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID

(source: State of Michigan)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID, she confirmed Monday.

According to the Governor, she is only experiencing “mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted.”

She encouraged Michiganders to get vaccinated and boosted in her statement, which can be read in part below.

“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan. I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed,” Whitmer wrote. “I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move.”

According the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state currently has 2,335,897 confirmed cases of coronavirus. More information on COVID can be found on the state of Michigan’s official website here.

You can find a vaccine location near you here.

