Menominee community supports seven-year-old with leukemia

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Cancer is a dangerous illness that impacts many people every day. The American Cancer Society estimates more than 600,000 people died in 2020 due to cancer.

The Menominee community looks to help a young boy beat the odds. Miles Sorensen is like any other seven-year-old kid, but unlike his friends, he is fighting leukemia.

“When I began with cancer, it was scary,” Sorensen recalls. “I was in school, and I had some issues. I had a hard time walking, a hard time breathing and a lot of stuff.”

Sorensen was diagnosed last October. He still receives chemotherapy once a month. Despite his struggles, he feels better than he did last year.

“I feel good, but when I get a lot of pokes it does hurt,” Sorensen said.

To help alleviate some of the financial burdens, the Harbors Retirement Community hosted its monthly drive-thru lunch fundraiser Tuesday. Half the money will go to the Sorensen family and the other half will go to Make-A-Wish on behalf of Joey Shepro.

“A prejudiced mother would say he was an awesome kid, but he was. He was a sailor, loved to sail, he grew up on boats. He has taught us so much over the years through his illness. He taught us what courage is all about and about strength,” said Connie Doboy, Joey Shepro’s mother.

Joey Shepro died of brain cancer 28 years ago at the age of 17. Shepro and his family got to spend his wish with his hero, sailor Buddy Melges. Now, his family wants to give others that chance too.

“If we can make a very special weekend, I think Miles wants to go to Disney World, just something they can look back on as he struggles to get through this. He knows he has a tough fight, but he is going to do it,” said Joe Shepro Sr., Joey Shepro’s father.

More than 300 meals are served and $2,000 are raised each month. The next drive-thru lunch will be in September. If you are interested in donating, proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish Michigan fund and attention to Joey Shepro memorial.

