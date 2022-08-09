Marquette applying to be EV smart community

Marquette City Commission Meeting
Marquette City Commission Meeting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is applying to become an electric vehicle smart community. The commission unanimously agreed to apply to a program by Clean Fuels Ohio, the Ecology Center and the Michigan Municipal League.

25 communities will be selected to participate, half of which will be rural-based. If selected, Marquette would get technical assistance and a plan for securing state and federal funding sources.

“It will still be difficult and I think it’s important to note, and this is why we feel we would be a good fit for that program, is to really speak for those communities that are in those northern climates, those harsher climates,” said Marquette City Manager, Karen Kovacs. “This does take a little bit longer to be implemented up here for those kinds of efforts, just because of those complications.”

If selected, some of the work for infrastructure upgrades would be looked at being implemented next year.

