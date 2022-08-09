Iron Area Health Foundation looks to connect with community partners

President Chris Kent said the mission is to create a place of healthy living for all residents in iron county.
Iron Area Health Foundation flyer
Iron Area Health Foundation flyer(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is looking to connect with the community. The foundation hosted a meet and greet with 18 community partners at Young’s in Iron River Monday night.

The groups networked and heard a small presentation about the foundation’s mission. President Chris Kent said the mission is to create a place of healthy living for all residents in iron county.

“We want to create a healthier environment for people in our community. Whether it be through exercise, medical care or any aspect that deals with people being healthier and living a healthier life,” Kent said.

The group was previously affiliated with the local hospital. It has been an independent organization for a year and a half. The foundation has an annual operating budget of about $40,000.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Lake Linden ‘suspicious’ fire under investigation
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Pictured here is a Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office personal watercraft, or PWC.
2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County
Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser

Latest News

Marquette City Commission Meeting
Marquette applying to be EV smart community
The 2nd Annual Verna Mize Triathlon took place last weekend, with over thirty racers of all...
Houghton’s 2nd Verna Mize Triathlon concludes
Meth
County prosecutor: Marquette County felony drug cases ‘lower than last year’
Delta Airlines flight to Detroit picks up passengers at Sawyer International Airport on Monday.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights