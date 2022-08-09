Iron Area Health Foundation looks to connect with community partners

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Area Health Foundation is looking to connect with the community. The foundation hosted a meet and greet with 18 community partners at Young’s in Iron River Monday night.

The groups networked and heard a small presentation about the foundation’s mission. President Chris Kent said the mission is to create a place of healthy living for all residents in iron county.

“We want to create a healthier environment for people in our community. Whether it be through exercise, medical care or any aspect that deals with people being healthier and living a healthier life,” Kent said.

The group was previously affiliated with the local hospital. It has been an independent organization for a year and a half. The foundation has an annual operating budget of about $40,000.

