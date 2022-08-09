GLIAC announces record-setting NCAA Division II streaming rights partnership with FloSports

GLIAC partners with FLOSPORTS live streaming service
GLIAC partners with FLOSPORTS live streaming service(FLOSPORTS)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The GLIAC announced Monday that it has partnered with the FloSports streaming service. FloSports was founded in 2006 and the company says it is dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events.

With this partnership now in place, college sports fans across multiple digital platforms will be able to watch games anywhere, anytime, both live and on-demand. FloSports is set to become the exclusive streaming platform for the GLIAC and will broadcast over 900 games annually across 21 conference sports including football, basketball, soccer, volleyball and more.

The four-year partnership that runs through the 2026 season is scheduled to begin for the huskies on September 1, 2022, with football hosting Wisconsin-Platteville at Kearly Stadium.

The partnership marks the eighth conference to partner with FloSports in efforts to bolster their teams and athlete visibility with a transformative digital platform.

GLIAC fans can sign up for an annual subscription to FloSports by clicking the link here.

Also, anyone who subscribes using a GLIAC member institution domain (.Edu) e-mail address will be eligible for an additional discounted subscription rate. FloSports is available on IOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.

The partnership will be a great way for fans to watch the games if you are not able to attend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

