Festival of Sail set for this weekend at Marquette’s Lower Harbor

Two Harbors, MN
Two Harbors, MN(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Sail coming to Marquette’s Lower Harbor this weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the world’s largest rubber duck will have plenty of room to roam on Lake Superior.

Mama Duck, as she’s known, will be accompanied by three historic tall ships. Travel Marquette says it’s great to have unique events like this, especially during summer.

“You definitely want to come to see this because you won’t be able to see this again, likely until 2025,” said Michael Bradford, Travel Marquette events marketing manager. “That’s the next potential date, so there’s going to be some time before this opportunity comes around again and it’s down at Lower Harbor, the weather is looking nice, there’s not a lot of opportunities like this.”

The tall ships and Mama Duck will be at the Lower Harbor through Saturday. There will also be food, beverages and live music during the Festival of Sail. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

