Envoy Air joins LSCP for ribbon cutting on hangar expansion

Envoy Air Ribbon Cutting
Envoy Air Ribbon Cutting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Envoy Air celebrated the completion of its hangar expansion project Tuesday afternoon. Envoy staff was joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership, Sawyer International Airport staff, the Marquette County Board and others who made the project possible.

The cost for the expansion is estimated at $10 million. After some brief remarks from Airport Manager Duane DuRay, they held the ribbon cutting for hanger 667.

“This is a very exciting day for Sawyer International,” said DuRay. “I’ve been working at this, myself and staff and all the parties behind the scenes have been working long and hard to get where we’re at. It’s a new beginning to what we have to offer out here at Sawyer.”

While planning and funding the project has taken years, the actual construction of the hangar expansion was completed in about four months.

