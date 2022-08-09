E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - E-bikes are being banned on portions of Mackinac Island after an e-bike battery exploded and caused a fire at a residence on the Island where firefighters were injured.

Mackinac Island Police Chief Doug Topolski said in a Facebook post on Aug. 4 that the fire could have been catastrophic to the area occupied by full-time residents and seasonal employees. He also says that if the fire went unnoticed, it could have caused damage to many businesses and historic buildings.

According to Fire Chief St. Onge, data is still being collected on the threat posed by e-bike batteries, but there is evidence that malfunctioning batteries present a danger.

As a result of the fire, Fire Chief St. Onge, and Chief of Police Topolski have banned e-bikes from fire and police department buildings with other municipal departments expected to follow suit.

Management of Grand Hotel has banned e-bikes from hotel buildings and employee housing. E-bikes have also been barred from school buildings by the school board.

