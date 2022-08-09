Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across...
M-37 in Wexford County was closed for several hours after a collision spilled cherries across the highway on Aug. 9, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck.

According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

The highway reopened at about 1:30 p.m.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Downtown Mackinac Island
E-bikes banned from sections of Mackinac Island
Unemployment
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Delta Airlines flight to Detroit picks up passengers at Sawyer International Airport on Monday.
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

Latest News

A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Judge approves addition of new defendant in Oxford High School lawsuit
Skywest pulls Delta County Airport’s direct flight to DTW
LP Building Solutions, headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., is an international leader in...
LP Building Solutions expands in Dickinson County, creates 50 new jobs
Memorial Park Bathing Beach in Menominee closed due to high E.coli levels
Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday, Aug 5th with its staff and board members of the...
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday