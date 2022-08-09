Buzz the Gut returns to Ishpeming this Saturday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - If you like classic cars, you’ll want to check out this weekend’s “Buzz the Gut” car show. This will be the 20th year for the show which starts in the parking lot of Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming this Saturday.

The cars will then take their normal stroll through Ishpeming with a slightly altered route this year, due to construction. The president of the group who hosts the event says it’s about a love of all things automotive.

“For us, it’s just about getting out with the old cars again, we have everything, if it’s classic to you, it’s classic to us, it’s good for young and old, they all like to come and see the vehicles, but it’s good for the community, the community gets out and the parade downtown is always enthusiastic,” said Scott Perry.

The car show in the parking lot goes from five to seven Saturday night. The parade starts at seven and there will be refreshments and live music at the Elks Club afterward.

