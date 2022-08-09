Buzz the Gut returns to Ishpeming this Saturday

Car aficionados came to Ishpeming annual Buzz the Gut car show.
Car aficionados came to Ishpeming annual Buzz the Gut car show.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - If you like classic cars, you’ll want to check out this weekend’s “Buzz the Gut” car show. This will be the 20th year for the show which starts in the parking lot of Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming this Saturday.

The cars will then take their normal stroll through Ishpeming with a slightly altered route this year, due to construction. The president of the group who hosts the event says it’s about a love of all things automotive.

“For us, it’s just about getting out with the old cars again, we have everything, if it’s classic to you, it’s classic to us, it’s good for young and old, they all like to come and see the vehicles, but it’s good for the community, the community gets out and the parade downtown is always enthusiastic,” said Scott Perry.

The car show in the parking lot goes from five to seven Saturday night. The parade starts at seven and there will be refreshments and live music at the Elks Club afterward.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
A photo of a Niagara Police Car
Update: Police looking for Marinette County man with multiple felonies
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Lake Linden ‘suspicious’ fire under investigation
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Pictured here is a Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office personal watercraft, or PWC.
2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County

Latest News

Smokey Bear and his birthday cake. Photo via Smokey Bear's Facebook.
Smokey Bear celebrates 78th birthday
The next fundraiser will be in September
Menominee community supports seven-year-old with leukemia
Dogs are not allowed outside vehicles on Presque Isle.
MPD reminds pet owners that dogs are not allowed at Presque Isle Park
Marquette Police Department
MPD reminds people to report suspicious activity