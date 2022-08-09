Air Aces celebrate 50 years together at U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds gathered in Tourist Park this past weekend as hopeful guts frisbee teams looked to claim the U.S. National Guts Frisbee Championship.

For one team in particular, they had other things on their minds besides just winning.

“Our job here isn’t to necessarily win,” said Leroy Sharp, Air Aces Founder. “That probably won’t happen, but it’s to have a good time and also bring the sport up to some younger players, so we made some discs to give away and we have had a good time trying to put on a good show.”

The Air Aces team celebrated 50 years together this year and said the formation of the team has humble beginnings.

“I founded the team in 1972 on a badly done hitch-hiking experience up to the Keweenaw,” Sharp said. “We started out first at the Copper Harbor tournaments and played up that way and we have played for 50 years since then with a couple years off for raising kids and paying taxes.”

With 50 years in the game, the Air Aces have traveled far and wide to play the game they love, but it’s the impact they have on the young players that is their favorite part of the game.

“As kind of an elder statesmen in the sport, what we enjoy is coming here and seeing very young teams,” Sharp said. “We used to like to beat them, but that is less and less the case anymore. The thing is, if they can come and beat the Air Aces, a team that has been playing for 50 years and won championships in the 70′s and early 80′s, that’s good for them. It’s good for us too, you know we’re having some fun. There is no shame in losing to a good team, but there is some shame in losing to a bad team.”

Whether they won or lost, young players said it was awesome to have the veterans competing right alongside them this year.

“They have so much knowledge of the game and experience that none of us young guys have,” said Bo Beaubelkowski, BlackRock’s Team Captain. “Having them around to give us some of their wisdom and show us the ropes is just amazing. It’s a cool contrast having all different generations hanging out together.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.