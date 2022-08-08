Wet morning followed by dry stretch

A trough is moving through the area with another round of rain early this morning. Rainfall amounts will be around 0.50 to 1.0″ in the south. High pressure moves in by tomorrow. Then, a cold front will move through on Wednesday with a few showers in the south. Otherwise, the pattern remains drier and sunny with seasonal temperatures.

Today: Morning rain with clouds clearing during the day

>Highs: Mid 60s north, upper 60s south

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s west, upper 70s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s

Thursday: Sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a few showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

