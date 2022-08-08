Start the week with strength based workout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reset from the weekend and start your Monday on an active note.

Personal trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness shares a free-weight workout routine and explains the benefits of starting off the week with light movement.

Do each workout for 12-15 repetitions and repeat the set X three.

Travis Alexander shows off a workout routine to start the week.

Part two of the Monday morning workout routine.

Travis Alexander explains the benefits of strength training to warm up your body on a Monday morning.

TM Fitness is located at 1010 Cornerstone Dr., Marquette Township.

