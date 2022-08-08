Start the week with strength based workout

Follow this Monday morning routine from TM Fitness
Tia Trudgeon works out at TM Fitness.
Tia Trudgeon works out at TM Fitness.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reset from the weekend and start your Monday on an active note.

Personal trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness shares a free-weight workout routine and explains the benefits of starting off the week with light movement.

Do each workout for 12-15 repetitions and repeat the set X three.

Travis Alexander shows off a workout routine to start the week.

Part two of the Monday morning workout routine.

Travis Alexander explains the benefits of strength training to warm up your body on a Monday morning.

TM Fitness is located at 1010 Cornerstone Dr., Marquette Township.

