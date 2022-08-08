Start the week with strength based workout
Follow this Monday morning routine from TM Fitness
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Reset from the weekend and start your Monday on an active note.
Personal trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness shares a free-weight workout routine and explains the benefits of starting off the week with light movement.
Do each workout for 12-15 repetitions and repeat the set X three.
Part two of the Monday morning workout routine.
TM Fitness is located at 1010 Cornerstone Dr., Marquette Township.
