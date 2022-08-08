The Ryan Report - Aug. 7, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday in August revisiting a conversation he shared with Finland Calling host, Carl Pellonpaa.

Pellonpaa created Finland Calling which aired on TV6 and he was the host of the show for about 53 years. He died in 2018 at his home in Ishpeming

Back in 2015, the two chatted about the long history of the show and what it means to Upper Michigan.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

