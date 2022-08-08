Project hopes to address Munising housing shortage

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising is going to see some new affordable housing from Detroit-area developer Renovare.

The $18 million project is planned for the corner of Superior and Birch Streets. The developer seeks to build 36 mixed-income units.

“When we talk about creating better places, it’s where people want to live, work and play. All of the dynamics,” Renovare Development Managing Partner Shannon Morgan said. “We thought why can’t we have a true commercial asset and anchor that attracts talent from all over the State of Michigan to Munising, one of the most beautiful places in the state.”

30% of those units will be set aside for incomes below 80% of the area median income. Morgan says this is a decision based on workforce needs in the area.

“As we really met with local business owners and municipalities to think about what housing means for Munising we heard that one of the biggest challenges was that either local business or larger corporations that couldn’t expand because of lack of housing,” Morgan said.

It will also include 8,500 square feet of rentable commercial space as well as a MichiganWorks! office.

“A portion of this is designed to create workforce training programs that integrate to the local community’s hospitality needs,” Morgan said.

The State Land Bank recently approved a $250,000 loan to help with the development process.

“Alger County Land Bank is a partner in this and so knowing we could take our programs and help make this project happen, it’s not our project we are a very small part of that but I’m so honored to be a part of it,” Michigan Land Bank Executive Director Emily Doerr said.

Renovare hopes to break ground in the spring of 2023 and start allowing apartment applicants six to eight months before construction finishes.

