Police: Anne Heche under investigation for DUI and hit-and-run after crash

FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Anne Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles last week, according to police.

The woman who lived in the house was inside when the car came crashing through the walls, apparently coming to a stop just feet from her.

She and her family are OK, but the house was destroyed. Friends and neighbors have started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.
Officials say the car slammed into the two-story home, causing it to erupt into flames.(KCAL/KCBS)

As for Heche, investigators are waiting on the results of blood work done after the crash.

She’s still in the hospital and doing better, but officials haven’t said whether they’ve been able to talk to her about what happened yet.

Hours before the accident, Heche posted a podcast in which she referenced drinking vodka and wine because she was having a bad day, though it’s unclear when the podcast was recorded. The podcast has since been taken down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Lake Linden ‘suspicious’ fire under investigation
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Pictured here is a Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office personal watercraft, or PWC.
2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County
Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue

Latest News

Marquette County fair has been known to have “3 days of fun” ever since it was established in...
Marquette County Fair to return Aug. 11
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
1 dead following early morning house fire in Ishpeming
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
One part of the bill is capping Insulin prices at $35 a month for Medicare users.
Michigan Senators share opinions on Inflation Reduction Act