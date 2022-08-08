Munising DDA helps business owners plant flowers

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Now, Munising’s businesses look beautiful thanks to a Munising Downtown Development Authority grant.

The flower beautification grant covers 50% or $250 of costs for businesses to plant new flowers.

This is the second year the grant has been available. It has helped 18 businesses in Munising already planting at seven more businesses than the 11 who used the grant last year.

“Everybody loves to get plants outside or to work on beautifying the outside of their building and being able to get help with that is an added bonus,” Munising Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kathy Reynolds said. “Sometimes it’s just out of reach financially for them to do so, or this might be the tipping point for them to say hey okay I’m gonna do it.”

The DDA will open up beautification grants for winter holiday decorations later this year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.