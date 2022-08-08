Michigan Tech’s 100-Year Hockey Reunion wraps up with alumni game

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech’s 100-Year Hockey Reunion wrapped up on Saturday night with an alumni game at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

The game between the Black and Cream ended in a 10-10 tie with Cream scoring the game-tying goal in the final seconds after emptying its entire bench for some extra attackers.

Michigan Tech All-American and current Dallas Stars forward, Tanner Kero (2011-15) scored early and often, racking up four goals in the game for the squad in the 100-year cream uniforms.

“It was so much fun. Black picked it up in the second half and we had to try and match that energy. We knew we had to get that tying goal even if it took a few extra bodies,” Kero said. “It was pretty special to be on the ice with some of these legends that I heard about and saw play as a young fan of the Huskies, growing up in the area.”

The best player to ever wear a Michigan Tech sweater, Mike Zuke (1972-76), was on the Black team.

“It’s been so wonderful being back here this weekend. I had a hard time staying out of the way tonight, but I survived which is the main thing,” Zuke, the two-time All-American said. “Playing at Michigan Tech was my best four years of hockey and the best four years of my life. I owe so much to Rick Yeo, John MacInnes, and Glenn Weller. We had a great time here, and it’s so fun to be back.”

Jamie Ram (1990-94) a two-time All-American goaltender for the Huskies and backstopped the Cream team on Saturday, making a number of big saves including a penalty shot by Raymond Brice.

“Tech did a fantastic job putting on this reunion. “It was great to hang out with guys I haven’t seen in a long time,” said Ram. “Tech was a special place for me. It’s where I became a man and it helped me play pro hockey. Now Joe [Shawhan] is doing a fantastic job, and it’s awesome to see Michigan Tech back to national prominence.”

Paul Tormala (1951-54) was the most veteran Husky in the lineup as he participated in warmups and Darcy Way (1978-82) started between the pipes for Black. Way was honored after the game in celebration of his upcoming retirement and all the work he put into the 100-Year Reunion.

Other goaltenders playing were Bob Mihos (1973-74), who ended up playing for both teams, and Jimmy Pietila (current student assistant) who stepped in for a great second-period performance for Black.

Other key events that hockey alumni participated in were lunch with Jerry MacInnes, a tour of Dee Stadium, a presentation on 100 years of Michigan Tech hockey by Bill Sproule, a golf outing, and a 50th birthday party for Blizzard T. Husky.

