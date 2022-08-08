Michigan Senators share opinions on Inflation Reduction Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - President Biden’s “Inflation Reduction Act” is an estimated $740 billion package. The bill includes plans for combating global warming, lowering pharmaceutical costs and adding a tax for large corporations.

“This is paid for by making sure the largest, most profitable companies in America, can no longer get away without paying any tax... now there will be a 15 percent minimum tax,” said Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan).

The bill passed the Senate with a narrow 51-50 vote on Sunday. The bill addresses prescription drug costs, particularly for seniors and those with Medicare on insulin.

“Starting in January, if you receive your health care through Medicare, your insulin medicine capped, your cost, at $35 a month. Not $5,000 or $6,000, what people are paying now,” said Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan).

Peters said the bill also addresses investments in renewable energy. He estimates it will create nine million jobs in the U.S. over the next eight years, thousands of which will come to Michigan.

“We are doing the right thing by the environment, and we are also doing the right thing by creating good paying jobs in Michigan and across the U.S.,” Peters said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said this bill is “a reckless taxing and spending spree.”

“Because of Democrat’s historic failure on the economy, the American people have lost their patience,” McConnell said. “90 percent say they’re feeling anxious about inflation only 28 percent like what President Biden is doing about it, and just 22 percent think we’ll be in any better shape after another year of democratic leadership.”

Senators Peters and Stabenow say the bill will also look to lower production costs, which would help address prices you face at the grocery store.

“When you bring food to the grocery stores, there are additional costs because of the fuel costs to bring the food to the grocery store,” Peters said. “If we reduce that cost, it brings down inflation.”

The bill now moves to the House, where it is expected to pass as soon as Friday.

