Marquette Maritime Museum teams with Liberty Children’s Art Project for summer art and history

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum partnered with Liberty Children’s Art Project for a summer program Monday afternoon.

Children first toured the Maritime Museum learning about the history of Lake Superior and sailors and crews who work on the lake. Then, it was time for them to use their imagination to create or make up their own treasure map of the Upper Peninsula with their art.

“When we set up these art projects, we want them to be creative,” said Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum director. “There is no wrong way to do anything and just kind of get them thinking outside of the box on just having fun and about how to make art and learning history.”

The Liberty Children’s Art Project is a non-profit organization. They also partnered with the Maritime Museum for plein art painting earlier this summer.

