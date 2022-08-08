Marquette Maritime Museum teams with Liberty Children’s Art Project for summer art and history

Children getting instructions before art project
Children getting instructions before art project(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Maritime Museum partnered with Liberty Children’s Art Project for a summer program Monday afternoon.

Children first toured the Maritime Museum learning about the history of Lake Superior and sailors and crews who work on the lake. Then, it was time for them to use their imagination to create or make up their own treasure map of the Upper Peninsula with their art.

“When we set up these art projects, we want them to be creative,” said Hilary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum director. “There is no wrong way to do anything and just kind of get them thinking outside of the box on just having fun and about how to make art and learning history.”

The Liberty Children’s Art Project is a non-profit organization. They also partnered with the Maritime Museum for plein art painting earlier this summer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Lake Linden ‘suspicious’ fire under investigation
Crews at the scene of Ishpeming fire
Early morning house fire in Ishpeming
Yoopers pull a FedEx truck to raise money for U.P. Honor Flight.
Yoopers pull FedEx trucks for Honor Flight fundraiser
Multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and Teal Lake Avenue in Negaunee.
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
Caleb Anderson, of Iron County, is is the suspect in a Green Bay homicide. Police say he is...
Iron County man suspected of crimes in 3 states to be extradited to Michigan

Latest News

(WLUC Photo with City of Marquette seal)
Cinder Pond Marina closes gas pump until Thursday for fuel line repairs
Image depicting traffic cones
County Road 601 closes Tuesday for repairs
Unemployment
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Pictured here is a Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office personal watercraft, or PWC.
2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County