Marquette County Fair to return Aug. 11

By Jack Caron
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Fair is expected to return in high numbers this year.

The Marquette County Fair has been known to have “three days of fun” ever since it was established in 1988.

Fair President, Walt Maki sees this year being one of the busiest fairs ever.

“It seems that more and more people want to get out and be out in the public,” Maki said. “This is just a great chance to come out and see some neighbors that you might not have seen in a while.”

On top of lessening COVID-19 restrictions, Maki notes that other fairs have made it aware to be “cautiously optimistic” this summer as people venture outside more.

The Marquette County Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 11th through the 13th. To see events and entertainment that is scheduled, click here.

